The new Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Olatunji Disu has assumed office at the FCT Command, warning that there will be zero tolerance for crimes and criminalities during his time.

Disu, who is the 32nd Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during his maiden press briefing on Monday, expressed his readiness to continue from where his predecessor, AIG Bennett Igweh left-off in relation to addressing the security challenges in the FCT.

He further sounded a note of warning to those who may want to pepertuate crimes in the FCT to desist, assuring that the security of lives and properties will not be compromised in the FCT.

According to him, “As I assume this role, I am acutely aware of the security challenges facing the FCT and the foundational work laid by my predecessors to maintain relative peace. I am committed to building upon this groundwork and enhancing our efforts to significantly improve the security situation in our territory.

“To those who seek to disrupt the tranquility of the FCT, I send a clear and resolute message; my tenure will be marked by a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of crime and criminality. We will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding our community, ensuring that law enforcement is both effective and respectful of the rights of all citizens.

“I also aim to strengthen our partnerships with local organizations, community leaders, and other stakeholders. Together, we will foster trust and collaborate on innovative strategies to address the security concerns that affect our residents. Your insights and feedback will be invaluable as we navigate these challenges together, and we will actively encourage feedback from members of the public to refine our approach.”

On his areas of focus, the former Rivers State CP note that,” We will enhance our community policing initiatives to ensure that our officers are more visible and accessible, fostering a sense of safety and trust among residents.

“We will strengthening our intelligence-gathering capabilities which will be crucial in preemptively addressing potential threats and criminal activities; even as we will leverage modern technology to aid our policing efforts, utilising tools such as data analytics and surveillance systems to enhance our operational efficiency and response times.”