Shareholders of FBNInsurance Limited are expected to get a dividend of 74 kobo per ordinary share in the company’s 2021 financial year end.

Speaking at the it’s annual general meeting(AGM), the managing director/CEO of FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, stated that, FBNInsurance financial performance in 2021 demonstrated the company’s strong footing despite the challenging operating environment in 2021.

To him, “we are pleased with our 2021 financial year end results and also grateful for the trust that our shareholders have in our ability to continue to grow the business.”

Ojumah further stated that, while the nation anticipates an improved economy, FBNInsurance Limited remains adaptable and responsive to the unfolding trends, modifying plans and operations in a manner that would ensure the company achieves its strategic objectives.

The dividend declared for year 2021 was a six per cent increase from 70 kobo that was declared in 2020 even as it has consistently paid dividend to its shareholders in the last eight years.

Earlier, the underwriting firm had said, it paid claims to the tune of N16.1 billion to its customers in 2021.