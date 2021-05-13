ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Against the known fact that Kaduna has no team playing in any of Nigeria’s national football league, Senator Shehu Sani has described it as a shameful situation that requires every sport loving stakeholder in the State to rise up to the occasion.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th Assembly made the pronouncement on his verified Facebook account.

“It’s sad and shameful to learn that my Kaduna doesn’t have a single football team in our country’s professional and Premier football league. We used to have over Seven of them in the 70s,80s and 90s.

“With all the hundreds of thousands of football talents in our communities, I’m thinking of innovative ways of facilitating a Team that can survive.

“I understand that good spirited individuals tried to build teams, but ended up abandoning it after unbearable financial pressures.

“We must appreciate the contribution of Senator Aruwa and Hon Bakoji of blessed memories and Nasara Press; And my friend too, Senator Hunkuyi bolted out.

“How did Kaduna become so wiped out from our National Football map?” But we need to ask our Kaduna football heroes, what’s happening; Amokachi the Bull, Garba Lawal, Tijjani Babangida, Mabo, The Babayaros, Felix Owolabi, Ishaya Jatau and co?”

He called for help from spirited sport loving individuals and organisations with ideas on how to make local football teams survive.