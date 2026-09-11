Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New Delhi, India, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the summit is part of Nigeria’s efforts to deepen bilateral relations, expand trade and investment opportunities, and strengthen cooperation with member and partner countries of the bloc.

The summit is being held under the theme: “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

VP Shettima is leading a high-level Nigerian delegation comprising the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, amongst others.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said Nigeria will explore new partnerships and opportunities in agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, trade, the digital economy and other critical sectors.

She said Nigeria also intends to draw lessons from India’s experience in deploying technology and artificial intelligence to create opportunities for its large youth population.

“India is firm in its expertise in agriculture and, of course, even in the digital economy. In fact, prior to this, we had a session dealing with women in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, and we are leveraging on India’s greatest strength, which is in the engagement of its youth population,” the Minister said.

On her part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Oduwole, said the President Tinubu administration is working to deepen Nigeria’s trade relationship with India, which she noted had previously stood at about $14 billion.

She disclosed that major investors of Indian origin have indicated interest in meeting the Nigerian delegation, adding that Nigeria also maintains important trade relationships with several BRICS countries.

“And so, deepening those relationships will further strengthen the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. India used to buy Nigerian oil quite a lot, so we are looking at how to expand that with everything going on in the world,” Dr Oduwole said.

At the summit, Senator Shettima will join leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, as well as invited international organisations, for high-level discussions on inclusive global growth, resilience, innovation and sustainable development.

The Vice President will also participate in bilateral engagements aimed at advancing Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic interests, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, technology, industrial development and other areas of mutual benefit.

Nigeria became a BRICS partner country in January 2025 and has since engaged the platform to strengthen South-South cooperation and broaden its relations with major emerging economies.

The Nigerian delegation will also participate in the BRICS open session and other activities scheduled on the sidelines of the summit.