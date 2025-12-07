Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday launched a one billion naira family-based business grant initiative in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, describing the programme as a model for translating democratic promises into tangible economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to interventions that directly uplift households and stimulate inclusive growth.

Speaking at the launch of the Renewed Hope/ARISE Agenda grant programme, VP Shettima noted that sustainable national development requires empowering citizens to become active participants in economic reconstruction.

“There is greater honour in empowering a man to create than in offering him a fleeting gift. True empowerment endures because it teaches the mind to search for its own doors, its own pathways, and its own opportunities,” the Vice President said.

The initiative, conceived by the member representing Unyime Idem of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, provides seed capital directly to families to establish or expand small enterprises.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said the programme exemplifies President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda priorities, which include economic empowerment, job creation, support for micro, small and medium enterprises, poverty reduction, and expanded social protection.

He stated: “This gathering aligns with the principle that democracy works when the dividends promised by us reach families at the grassroots, uplift our communities, and expand opportunities for all.

“Democracy finds its true essence not in speeches but in interventions that touch the lives of ordinary people in extraordinary ways.”

The Vice President praised the collaboration between federal and state governments, specifically acknowledging Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, which focuses on agricultural expansion, rural development, SME support, and social inclusion.

“This is what governance should look like: a seamless convergence of federal and state agendas at the exact point where citizens feel the impact.When leadership aligns in purpose, the people inherit progress,” he said.

The Vice President said the family-based approach would strengthen local enterprises, increase household incomes, expand the local economy, empower women and youth, reduce dependency, and enhance productivity and self-reliance.

“When a family is empowered, a community is empowered; when a community is empowered, a nation is strengthened,” he explained.

VP Shettima urged beneficiaries to invest the seed capital wisely, noting its potential to become the foundation for generational progress.

He assured constituents not included in the initial distribution that subsequent batches would accommodate everyone, adding that no one will be left out in the initiative.

The Vice President positioned the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam programme as a template for public office holders nationwide.

“You have demonstrated that politics is most noble when it delivers hope, opportunity, and dignity. So, I extend to you the gratitude of the nation, and I congratulate Rt. Hon. Unyime Idem for recognising the danger of a nation left idle, and for choosing instead to invest in the industrious spirit of his people,” he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator (Dr.) Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the Vice President for always honouring the state’s invitation, saying he is seen in the state “not only as a distinguished leader but as a brother who has been warmly embraced,” by the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.