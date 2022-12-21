Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited has announced the launch ofits new Shoprite store.

The mall located in Port Harcourt is the third biggest shopping mall in West Africa. The launch is in line with the business’ promise to expand the retail network in Nigeria, making formal retail accessible to more Nigerians while rebuilding the economy. This new store marks the company’s 25th outlet in Nigeria.

Speaking on the opening of the new store, the CEO of Retail Supermarket Nigeria (RSN), Hubertus Rick said: “we are excited to be launching our new store in Port Harcourt. We are dedicated to providing top-notch service to all our customers, making available the best value products and services.”

He said, the new store will be bringing key differentiators like Shoprite’s rich assortment of fruits and alcohol,which the supermarket chain has become known for over the years, giving it an edge over competitors like Market square in the region.

With over 2,000 employees, 99 per cent of whom are Nigerian natives, the business is currently entirely owned by Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited.

Following its acquisition of Shoprite the business has boomed tremendously, with the recent reopening of its Circle Mall store and management of its 24 other stores across Nigeria.

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited confirmed that its ongoing expansion is one of the many growth opportunities it has for Nigerians in the coming months.

The retail giant has also hinted about opening new outlets in other states, including Kaduna, Benin, and Jos.