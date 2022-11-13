The chief executive officer Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere has urged youths in the country to remain consistent and focused in all they do, assuring that success will one day locate them.

This comes barely a month after he bagged the Most Supportive CEO of the Year at an award ceremony held by MOJ’S Entertainment Ltd.

Dr. Abuyere gave this advice in a social media post at the weekend shortly after his organisation received the award of Investment and Automobiles Brand Award for 2022 at Igbere TV leadership award with the support of NAN, the African Union, and the African Film Institute.

“To the Nigerian youths and anyone starting small; this is a sign that greatness is ahead if you remain consistent and believe in yourself!” his post read in part.

While thanking partners, clients and everyone who has been part of the company’s success story, he said they are the backbone of the company which has made it attain greater height in just a few years.

He recalled how the organization started small to snowball into a brand of pride it is now.

“Over 7 years ago, we started the Skyewise Investment Company. It was small; in fact, you may not have been interested in doing business with us then.

“A few years later, we launched the automobiles and became the Skyewise Group you know today. If we had anything great back then, it was our never-give-up youthful spirit and resilience and we do believe it’s not how far we have come but how far we still have to go” he added.

Skyewise Group is a leading global diversify conglomerate that delivers a broad range of financial investment opportunities across investment, Credit Management, Real Estate, Automobiles, Logistics, Tours Packaging, Contracts financing, and partnerships to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Abuja and maintains offices in major cities in Nigeria

Skyewise Group now owns and manages over 5 subsidiaries and affiliates, operating in three major states in Nigeria and one African country and agent office in UK and Canada.