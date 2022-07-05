Sigma Pensions has reiterated its commitment to improving its customer services and continues to sustain competitive returns to its customers.

Sigma Pensions, in a statement, noted that, as of 31 December 2021, its capital requirement was pegged at N5.5 billion which surpassed the required N5 billion minimum operating capital requirement stipulated by National Pension Commission (PenCom).

In a statement, the managing director and chief executive officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu, said: “last year was a good year for the company. We were able to recapitalise the company from internally generated resources. We didn’t raise money from the public.

“Our earnings grew and our revenue grew as well. Furthermore, our assets under management (AUM) grew between 13 to 15 percent, which is strikingly above the industry average” he said noting that Sigma Pensions has had an outstanding track record of delivering competitive returns in all the various classes of funds.”

Uduanu further noted that “one of the advantages of choosing Sigma Pensions is that we are one of the better performing managers in the market. Last year, five of our public funds were ranked among the top five in the industry, which is good – meaning that you get good returns on investment.

“We also have very good customer service. We are proactive, as we have deployed very good technology solutions to allow our customers to have seamless access to our services. So, on the balance, we are one of the top PFAs in terms of the key parameters of investment returns, customer service, and technology savviness. Also, we have a young and energetic workforce.”

On how the recapitalisation is going to impact operations and customer service in the pension industry, he said “the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has a minimum requirement for branches to serve customers. So, for every 10,000 funded accounts you have, you are required to set up a branch; although we think that technology will disrupt that because you can use technology to effectively serve more people.”

“We think that with the resources and the competitive pressures that have been occasioned by the recently opened transfer window, PFAs will invest more in technology and people to serve customers better. And of course, if you don’t serve customers well, they will change their PFA to someone else.”