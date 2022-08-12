Global gospel icon, Sinach will today (Friday) serenade and minister in Lagos at an exclusive and intimate concert for fans and ardent followers of gospel music.

The concert holding at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos which is fast becoming the iconic center for stage plays and live performances, is tagged ‘In The Room’ is the musician, recording artistes and worship leader’s offering of a ‘personal experience with the Lord’s which was pre-booked for interested participants.

Organised by Sinach and Grace Nation, four other guest musicians will perform and they include Nosa, Neon Adejo, Ebiere and Esther.

The concert holds on Friday, evening of August 12, 2022.

Sinach whose career cum music ministry began in Lagos as the music director of headquarters of Believers Love World known as Christ Embassy, has grown in leaps and bounds. She has become the most sought after Nigerian Gospel artiste having had great concerts in America and beyond.

The 51st GMA Dove Award winner, with the names Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, has released great music hits and impacted her world with inspirational music like the recent, Done It Again, The name of Jesus, Great Are You Lord and Way Maker which has 23 million views on youtube.

Sinach also won the BMI song of the year, and in 2021 was recognized by the US Congress while on tour in the United States of America.

In July, she was nominated into Grammy Award academy which is a huge achievement. This gives her the priviledge to nominate and vote winners in the Grammys. With 9 studio albums with several hits, Sinach is the first singer-songwriter to top the Billboard Christian Songwriter chart for 12 weeks in a row.

The ‘In The Room’’ concert is indeed a homecoming for the well travelled iconic gospel singer.