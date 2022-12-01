Popular hip-hop star, Teni Mackanaki will storm Abuja, the nation’s capital city, for the first edition of the Abuja Organised Party (AOP) as the festive season gradually takes its full swing in the FCT.

The billionaire crooner is expected to dazzle one of its kind 60-feet stage immersed in AOP.

Also expected to thrill guests at the event are popular artistes including Tunde of Styl Plus, Benny Willis, Black Solo and many more.

Chuks D’General who is the host, Willy Willy, Amb. Wahala and many other respected brands in Abuja entertainment industry will also be there live.

The first edition of AOP will take place on December 2, 2022 at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Also, legendary and multiple award-winning Dj ADX Da Big Don will be there live to excite guests with thrilling sounds.

At this 18+ rated show, organisers have assured intending guests of a maximum security in the well tended outdoors of Nicon Luxury Hotel.

Tickets are available at the cost of 20k for regular, 500k for table of 6 and 1m naira for a table of 10.