Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has prayed for businessman and owner of ‘The Delborough Lagos’, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, to build greater luxury brands in Nigeria.

The African leader made the prayer during the official grand opening of the latest luxury brand in the hospitality industry on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria.

In his remarks, Obasanjo said, “I don’t have anything to say other than to say, keep doing what you are doing.

“I heard the Governor of Lagos State saying that you’re working together. He is helping you and you are helping him and that’s what it should be – the private sector and public sector should work together for the development of the land. It shouldn’t be the other way round.

“God that has given you the ability, the resource, the enablement to put this up, will give you the ability and the enablement to build the one that is bigger and greater than this. Thank you very much.”

Notable Nigerians at the inauguration ceremony included Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; a former Senate President and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Emir of Kano, HRH Dr Aminu Ado Bayero; Obi of Onitsha Kingdom and the chairman of the The Delborough Board, HRM Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

Others were the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Chief (Dr) Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Prof Lilian Orogbo; Senator Daisy Danjuma, and other local and international dignitaries, too many to mention.