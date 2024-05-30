Ad

In the face of the economic situation in the country, the director-general of the National Gallery of Arts (NGA), Ahmed Sodangi, has described visual art as a panacea for Nigeria’s economic growth.

Sodangi said this on Monday during his speech at ‘Talent Hunt & Children’s Day Art Exhibition/Competition 2024’ held in Kaduna.

According to him, visual art is a very important economic industry that generates revenue, creates jobs, and develops communities.

He said visual art is the sum of all the parts of the creative industries including trade, labour, and production.

The director-general who was represented by the acting director Curatorial Services Department, NGA, Mrs Mundung Bridget Akamai, however, said that the creative industries are among the most dynamic sectors in Nigeria’s economy, providing new opportunities for both the young and old.

“Visual art is a lifeblood of a growing economy like ours. It drives the creative industry which is just coming on at a time when creative solutions are needed to overcome national growth.

Ad More Details

“Nigeria’s visual art industry is yet to live up to its full potential, but according to experts, it can contribute 100 billion dollars to the nation’s economy by 2030, when the government and the private sector partner to create an enabling business environment.”

He, however, said that art is a powerful tool in promoting health and happiness in the community.

Earlier, the curator at the National Museum Kaduna, Elkana Buckley said, Nigeria’s dependence on oil is a major problem the country is facing, adding that the government needs to invest more in visual art.

He said, “Our crude oil will finish one day but talent never dies. Visual art is the latest gold mine.”