Enyimba have been eliminated from the President Federation Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria National League side Sokoto United in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sokoto United scored the winning goal on 20 minutes.

Enyimba missed two penalties in the thrilling encounter.

In another game played at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja, Shooting Stars lost 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors.

El-Kanemi Warriors netted the decisive goal seven minutes from time.

Former champions Akwa United were also ousted by Kebbi United. The winning goal was scored 11 minutes from time.

Sunshine Stars beat Rivers United 1-0 in another keenly contested encounter.

Lucky Nwafor netted the decisive goal in the eighth minute.

Rivers United missed a penalty 19 minutes from time.

FULL RESULTS

El-Kanemi 1-0 3SC

Ikorodu City 1-1 Inter Lagos (4-5 pen)

Kwara Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors (3-4 pen)

Kebbi Utd 1-0 Akwa Utd

Sokoto Utd 1-0 Enyimba

Katsina Utd 1-1 Pillars (7-8 pen)

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Rivers Utd

Wikki 0-1 EFCC

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars eliminated rivals Katsina United 8-7 on penalties.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time..