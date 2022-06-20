The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded the State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for admitting the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in providing security for the citizens of the country.

According to a statement from the state secretariat of the PDP in Akure, the state capital, what Governor Akeredolu said at the mass burial service of victims of the Owo church terror attack was a confirmation of what every sensible Nigerian has said about the APC-led government and its agents.

The statement by the publicity secretary of PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said: “in the last two weeks, Ondo State has played host to the rest of the world. Receiving condolence messages, men and women who paid visits to the ancient city of Owo, over what has been appropriately referred to as the Owo massacre.

“Gunmen (who are still unknown, apart from Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior’s declaration that they were members of ISWAP) attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo with explosives and guns. At the Funeral Service for a mass burial organised by the Catholic Church, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who was in tears remarked that the government failed to defend the victims.

“There have been several matters arising from the barbaric incident. The first was the war of words between Akeredolu and Aregbesola, both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Akeredolu’s qualification of the failure as ‘not because we have not tried but because those forces on the other side are evil and they have supported’ amounts to begging the question.”

Peretei noted that for Governor Akeredolu to have openly say that the government has failed the people, he was saying the truth.

He said, “At least l appreciate the humility of the Governor to openly admit the failure of the APC government, whether at the centre or home in Ondo State.

“It is further proof as to the reason why such an “evil” government should not be allowed beyond 2023.”

He noted that while the state mourned and grieved over the massacre, the pains of civil servants came to the centre stage again with notice that, it will be mandatory for teachers to have a Master’s Degree in Education or a six-month training in Public Service Institute, Ilara-Mokin to qualify for the promotion.

According to him, “Teachers in Ondo State who just received January 2022 salaries on 7th June have been put on notice that, effective from July 2022, it will be mandatory to have a Master’s Degree in Education or a six months training at Public Service Institute, Ilara-Mokin to qualify for the promotion.

“For those without M.Ed, the six months training comes with a one hundred and thirty thousand naira financial requirement.

“For this category of workers who are already in a very bad shape, what a very ingenious way of creating hardship for the people. In what other ways can a government fail the people?

“Training and re-training are key requirements for every organization desirous of efficiency and growth. But there are always safety nets and welfare packages that make such training sought after. This one being proposed by Akeredolu is ill-timed and the height of insensitivity to the plight of the people.

“As much as l share in the pain and grief of the massacre in Owo, this is the flip side we cannot shy away from.”