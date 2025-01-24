The president of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Worldwide, Rev Dr Ayuba Malam Job Bagat, has passed a vote of confidence on Kaduna State governor Uba Sani, saying he gave succour to the neglected people of Southern Kaduna.

The ECWA president lamented that the immediate past administration of the state totally neglected Southern Kaduna.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, ECWA president said Governor Sani’s leadership has demonstrated commitment to good governance and inclusivity, infrastructural and human capital development, as well as proactiveness in handling security matters in Kaduna State.

He further said the governor’s application of a non-kinetic approach to solving security and his administration’s collaboration with the Nigerian army were testaments to his unwavering dedication to providing a happy and prosperous society.

Rev. Bagat noted that the governor’s inclusive leadership style and how he embraced diversity, ‘’make everyone feel valued, comfortable, and welcomed in the state. Generally speaking, all citizens of Kaduna State now have a sense of belonging under your administration.’’

“You have given succour to other parts of the state such as the people of southern Kaduna who were almost totally neglected in the immediate past regime” ECWA president added.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani who thanked the ECWA president and his entourage for the visit, reiterated his administration’s commitment to be fair, just and equitable to all people of Kaduna State, irrespective of their ethnicity or religious beliefs.