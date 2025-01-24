Sokoto State new commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana has unveiled 2025 roadmap towards boosting the state’s economic growth.

Recall that Dr. Zayyana, on assumption of office, developed a preliminary roadmap and solicited inputs from all departments on their planned activities for the next twelve months for the right direction.

“I told the management of the ministry that I’m coming up with a roadmap which is at the sketchy stage; it needs their input for it to work effectively and to hold them accountable.

“All the departments have complied and given the activities expected to carry out in 2025, their purposes, timelines, and cost of implications where necessary, as well as the risks that may likely hinder achieving the target goals from the activities and a way out,” the Commissioner stated.

To achieve the set goals, the Commissioner revealed that the directors and their subordinates are expected to work assiduously for the success of the work plans of their respective departments, saying that a hundred per cent result is expected from them.

The roadmap was officially unveiled by Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, who explained that it would be integrated into software to alert department heads of upcoming tasks and enable him to assess their performance and identify areas for improvement.

According to him, “the software will send alerts to department directors via their email, ensuring they stay on track and avoid delays.

“The roadmap is a plan to achieve certain objectives of the Ministry in the next twelve months and equally to support the achievement of all nine points agenda of Governor Ahmad Aliyu led administration.”

He emphasized that the ministry’s leadership is committed to supporting innovative ideas from staff members that contribute to the state’s economic development.

The Commissioner also announced plans to organize management fortnightly meetings to assess progress, address challenges, and identify areas for improvement.

On her part, permanent secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, eulogized the innovations of the Commissioner, expressing optimism that with his vast knowledge, experience and commitment, the ministry would gradually move to greater heights.

The permanent secretary therefore admonished all staff of the ministry to be more proactive in justifying their assigned duties for the development of the ministry and state in general.