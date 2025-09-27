The Sokoto state High Court has ordered the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to immediately release the withheld results of the 47 students of the Global Kids Academy, Sokoto.

In a court order signed by the director of litigation, High Court of Justice, Sokoto, Umma Abubukar Said, the presiding judge, Justice Muawiya Dahiru Mahmud, said the order was granted upon hearing of F. E. Okotete Esq, counsel for the plaintiff and Kabiru Yusuf Esq. for the defendant.

The WAEC legal team was headed by Professor Taiwo Osipitan (SAN).

The presiding judge said, “Consequently, upon appraisal of the legal arguments contained in the written addresses filed by the counsels for both parties on the basis of what was proved before me of evidence and also upon exercise of discretion, the law gives the court in matters of awarding damages of this nature.

“And again upon consideration of the standing of the plaintiff in the educational community where it raises, the nature of the libel, and the mode and extent of the publication, I hereby enter judgment in favour of the plaintiff as against the defendant.”

The court ordered that the publications variously made to the commissioner for education and chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPSD) as well as the branch controller of WAEC in Sokoto State by the defendant concerning the plaintiff in a letter dated October 20, 2023 were defamatory.

The court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiffs N5million each in general and aggravated damages totaling N10million.