Vice chancellor of Sokoto State University, Professor Bashir Garba, has reiterated the institution’s zero tolerance for plagiarism and other academic misconducts.

He gave the warning to participants at a one-day training workshop on submission of TETFund, Institution-based Research (IBR) and Academic Research Journal (ARJ) interventions, organised for the members of staff by the Research and Development Centre of the university, held at the University Multipurpose Hall.

Garba said, “All members of staff should be wary of plagiarism and other related academic offences as the University has zero-tolerance against all forms of academic misconduct.

“Always ensure that all your works are free from any form of plagiarism. You are advised to be using anti-plagiarism software to find out the level of paraphrasing. This will help you in avoiding such offence.”

The vice chancellor applauded the effort of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for coming up with a new policy of running all academic manuscripts submitted by academicians through anti-plagiarism software, before approval.

He further called on the participants to put what they learned into practice, pointing out that the world is moving very fast due to technological advancement, especially in the area of information and communication technology, hence, the need for all to be ICT compliant.

“We need to key into global trend. As we can see, efforts are geared towards the realization of a paperless society, where everything will be done electronically. The digitization process is taking place in all sectors of human endeavor, especially, the education sector.

“I urge the entire members of staff of the University to always make judicious use of the fund allocated to them for conference attendance, study fellowship, Institution Based Research, by the University, TETFund, PTDF, and other interventions,” he stated.

The director of Research and Development Centre, Dr Thompson Izuagie, highlighted newly introduced methods by the TETFund on how best to submit any Institution Based Research and Academic Research Journal electronically.