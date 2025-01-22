The South-West Security Network (SWSN) also known as the Amotekun Corps has warned bandits to stay away, saying the region is not a haven for them.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital when parading 21 suspects, Chairman, Corps Commanders of Amotekun in the South-West, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, noted that the corps planned joint security patrol of forests in the region to flush out bandits who have invaded the region.

Adeleye disclosed that the state formation would be rounding off its yuletide patrol and intensifying security in the forests across the state due to an increase in security breaches.

“We are rounding up the Yuletide 24-7 patrol and we are concentrating more on the armoured rangers as a result of the increasing rate of security breaches in our forests.

“Across the board, we have four kidnapped suspects, five that violated the anti-open grazing law and 12 that breached the general law and order of the state. The implication of this after due analysis, is that the state is relatively peaceful.

“The security breaches we have range from suspected kidnappers, fighting and civil disorder, wandering, anti-grazing, stealing of phones and attempted murder, stealing of aluminum products, destruction of properties, conspiracy and stealing of motorcycles, conspiracy, stealing and aiding and abetting of motorcycles,” Adeleye said.

He added that the breaches at the borders have reduced due to the activities of the Amotekun Rangers while commending the public for giving the Corps timely information.

“In the last month, the Corps had intervened in about 15 kidnap issues that the timely intervention foiled the kidnapping.

“So, we want to thank the public and ask for their support in the provision of more actionable information such that once we have such information, especially through our distress call line which remains 0807999989, you can be sure that relief will come to your way immediately,” he assured.

One of the suspects who escaped from police custody with handcuffs,

Noel Bulus said he was arrested for wandering in a street and was handed over to the police where he was handcuffed.

Bulus who said the policeman locked the front door of the room but left the back door unlocked, hinted that he escaped through the back door before he met a man in the street who saw him in handcuffs.

Bulus said, “When the man saw me, he promised to help me cut the handcuffs. So, he asked me to sit where he saw me. Shortly after, when I looked back, I saw Amotekun behind me and they arrested me.”