The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied media reports that convener of #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, was rearrested on Friday afternoon on a fresh charges after his initial bail.

There were media reports that Sowore was immediately re-arrested after stepping out of the court by the police and he is expected to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday for A different offence.

But, Force PRO, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, wondered how the police would arrest a suspect and take him to the prison directly.

Reacting to the media reports, the Force PRO said: “your story that he was arrested on a fresh charge and ‘whisked away…to Kuje Prison…to be arraigned on Monday is procedurally incorrect. A person arrested on a fresh charge cannot be taken straight to prison. No prison will accept such a person without a remand warrant duly issued by a competent court.”

He further explained that Sowore was taken to prison as instructed by the court to perfect his bail conditions, noting that “he was taken to prison as instructed on the attached remand warrant pending when he meets his bail conditions, nothing more!”

Recall that Sowore was arrested on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja shorty after meeting with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the Federal High Court premises in Abuja on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, where he was kept in custody till Friday morning.

The police said Sowore flouted a lawful Court order which barred his group from protesting around the Three-Arm Zone in Abuja.