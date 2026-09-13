Suspected armed bandits on the early Sunday, reportedly attacked an Operation Burst base located within a forest reserve along the Igbeti–Igboho axis in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The incident, according to a security update from the Oorelope Local Government Command, occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on September 13, 2026.

The security command said it received a distress call that armed men had invaded the Operation Burst base and immediately mobilised its operatives, alongside personnel from other sister security agencies, to the area.

However, the attackers had fled before the security team arrived.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bandits allegedly stormed the base in large numbers and opened fire on the security personnel with what was described as powerful weapons.

The attackers were also suspected of attempting to overrun the security post, kill the personnel stationed there and cart away their weapons.

Security operatives reportedly combed the area and made efforts to locate the perpetrators, but the attackers could not be apprehended.

No casualty was recorded in the attack, according to the security update.

However, the attackers allegedly set fire to a block within the security base and a patrol van, destroying both in the process.

The Orelope Local Government Command said further details would be made available as investigations and security operations continue.