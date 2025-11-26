The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has underscored the importance of sports in promoting the mental wellbeing of judicial officers, essential for the effective administration of justice. Speaking at the opening of the 31st annual judiciary sports competition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, she noted that such initiatives significantly enhance the judiciary’s efficiency.

Advertisement

Justice Kekere-Ekun, represented by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, highlighted that sports foster camaraderie, discipline, and strategic thinking among judicial staff. “This event serves as a reminder that the strength of the judiciary lies not only in its officers but also in the wellbeing of its entire workforce. Sports play a vital role in nurturing these collective wellbeing. They promote camaraderie, discipline, strategic thinking and healthy competition,” she asserted.

The CJN commended the National Sports Association for the Judiciary (NASAJ) for its commitment to fostering unity and wellbeing within the judicial family. She also praised Governor Umo Eno for his support of the judiciary in the state.