The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) is in danger of being banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as its Secretary General Maxwell De Silva continues to defy his suspension due to ethical violations and breaches of conduct.

The suspension, endorsed by both the IOC and the Olympic Council of Asia, is a result of the Ethics Committee’s inquiry report on alleged financial misconduct involving de Silva and former NOCSL President Hemasiri Fernando related to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The report revealed alarming findings, including a government audit that showed both de Silva and Fernando claimed $10,000 (€9,500) for travel and accommodation during the Rio Olympics despite already receiving payment from the IOC in 2016. The inquiry also uncovered unauthorised actions, such as sending six individuals to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games without the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Sports.

Aside from De Silva and Fernando, several other officials are being accused of corruption, including Vice Presidents Shirantha Peiris and Suranjith Premadas who misused funds for a shooting range and horse-riding facilities on their private properties.

The Finance Committee’s Shirantha Peiris is also currently under investigation for the importation of arms and ammunition under the guise of the Rifle Shooting Federation, which was then sold privately.

Following the report, the IOC urged NOC President Suresh Subramaniam to convene an emergency Executive Board meeting and address the issue promptly, as these governance problems were undermining the organisation’s reputation and functionality —negatively impacting Sri Lanka’s participation in the Olympic movement.

Despite the seriousness of these findings, the NOC Executive Board, which met on 19 November, failed to act on the suspension request, defying the global and regional bodies’ instructions. Furthermore, Rifdy Fahmy, a prominent member of the Executive Committee, has tendered his resignation, choosing to preserve his dignity and uphold his reputation.

The matter remains under investigation by the country’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Ministry of Sports and has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department.