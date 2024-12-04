Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has called 25 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U17 women national team, Flamingos, ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup competition taking place in Ghana, from December 12 to 26, 2024.

The gaffer, drawn principally from the corp that not only reached the quarter-finals at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic some weeks ago, but also won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy of the competition.

The Flamingos had lost by two goals to eventual bronze medallists USA in the quarter-finals.

Top of the list is midfielder Shakirat Moshood, who scored four goals at the tournament. First-choice goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Taiwo Adegoke, Jumai Adebayo and Prisca Nwachukwu, midfielder Farida Abdulwahab, and forwards Harmony Chidi, Peace Effiong and Janet Akekoromowei are also invited.

The Flamingos have been drawn in group B of the two-week, six-team competition, alongside the U17 girls of Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic. Hosts Ghana are in group A alongside the U17 girls of Burkina Faso and Benin Republic.

All invited players are expected to report at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Tuesday, 3rd December 2024.

The 25 Flamingos’ players for camping ahead Ghana 2024 are;

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Enebeli (RoyalTom FC)

Defenders: Rokibat Azeez (New Generation Academy); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo Naija Ratels); Ayomide Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Prisca Nwachukwu (Heartland Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (Lagos City)

Midfielders: Saida Adebiyi (Confluence Queens); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Fatimoh Solaty (Dannaz Ladies)

Forwards: Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Mary Nkpa (Abia Angels); Blessing Ifitezue (Rivers Angels); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Mary Mamudu (Edo Queens); Precious Oscar (Bayelsa Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons)