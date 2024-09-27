The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) yesterday called on the federal government to expedite action on implementation of the new minimum wage to alleviate the financial strain being faced by Nigerian workers.

The appeal was made at the end of association’s 73rd General Executive Council (GEC) held in Abuja.

In a communique signed by SSANIP’s national president, Comrade Philip Adebanjo Ogunsipe and national secretary, Comrade Nura Shehu Gaya, the union expressed concern with the prolonged delay in enforcing the new wage, despite being signed into law by the president months ago.

The association warned that the delay was causing increased economic hardships for workers and urged the government to act swiftly to avoid reducing workers to beggars.

SSANIP condemned the ongoing hike in petroleum price, attributing the increase to mismanagement in the petroleum sector.