Hajj and Umrah tour operators under the aegis of Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) has directed members to suspend all actions with respect to the Hajj 2025 preparations indefinitely.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the national president of the association, Alhaji Abdullateef Yusuf Ekundayo and made available to media houses in Abuja yesterday.

AHOUN president also directed members to suspend payment for Hajj 2025 form and whoever has done so before now should not submit it until a counter directive is given.

The association said the directive followed the refusal of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to refund all accumulated caution deposits and other payments to their members even after several letters of request for the refund to the commission.