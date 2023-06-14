Stakeholders Convene To Address Illicit Financial Flows In Extractive Industry

The African Union (AU) High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows (AU HLP on IFF) and the Working Group on the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR), composed of the African Union, the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), Forum Civil, the Pan-African Lawyers Union (PALU) and TrustAfrica, are holding a conference on the theme, “Addressing Illicit Financial Flows and Asset Recovery in the Extractive Industry”, on the margins of the 2023 Global Conference of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) from 13 to 14 June 2023 in Dakar, Senegal.

This is the first ever EITI global conference to be held in Africa, despite African countries being the majority among the EITI’s 57 member states which meet every three years.

The conference is organised in line with African Union Decisions and Instruments adopted by African Heads of State and Government.

These include the AU Special Declaration Assembly/AU/Decl.5 (XXIV) of January 2015, the Nouakchott Declaration on the African Anti-Corruption Year (June 2018) and the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR) adopted by the AU Summ