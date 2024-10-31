Stakeholders have demanded the adoption of key green practices in schools across the country.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Stakeholders Review and Validation Meetings on the Draft National Framework of the National Green Schools Project recently.

The communique was signed by the national project coordinator, National Green Schools Project, Unyime Robinson, deputy director, Federal Ministry of Environment, Musa Yauri and representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Environment and National Universities Commission, NUC.

Others are ; Universal Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Sufficiency, FCT Education Resource Centre, Nigeria Police Force Education Unit, Federal Department of Forestry, National Commission for Colleges of Education, school administrators, teachers, environmental experts, and civil society organisations.

The meetings were convened with the objective of reviewing, discussing, and validating the draft framework, which seeks to promote sustainability, environmental awareness, and green practices in schools across the country.

According to the communique, the meetings endorsed the inclusion of critical environmental initiatives such as establishment of orchards in school’s environment, waste management, renewable energy use, water conservation, and sustainable agricultural practices as part of the school activities through institutionalisation of Green Clubs known as Green Schools Champions.

“It was resolved that teachers, school administrators, and relevant stakeholders will undergo capacity-building programmes to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the National Green Schools Project.

“The stakeholders acknowledged the importance of partnerships with the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and international development partners in mobilising resources, sharing best practices, and scaling up the project for sustainability.

“A robust monitoring and evaluation framework will be established to track progress, assess the impact of the Green Schools Project, and ensure continuous improvement in environmental sustainability practices in schools.”

The stakeholders agreed that although environmental education is already part of the school curriculum in Nigeria, more needs to be done to integrate it into the existing curriculum to foster a culture of sustainability among students. This will include the development of IEC materials on climate change, biodiversity, and eco-friendly practices.

It states that schools will actively engage local communities in environmental sustainability activities to create broader awareness and participation in green initiatives at the grassroots level.