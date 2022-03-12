Collaboration and engagement with capital market stakeholders will help to address several policy changes recently affecting the market, according to the CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola,

Popoola, who disclosed this at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Fiscal Policy Roundtable held yesterday virtually, commended the economic policy direction of the current administration, citing the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) and the 2021 Finance Act as indications of the government’s commitment to drive non-oil revenues into the country.

Speaking at the webinar event tagged ‘impact assessment of the 2021 Finance Act’ organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Popoola stressed that, the tenets of the 2021 Finance Act brought a lot of more clarity on investment such as the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Capital Gain Tax (CGT) and Securities Lending transaction.

Investing in real estate investment, he stressed, brings a lot of potential gain and that ‘if you look at our market today all our assets class has help to boost investors’ confidence.’

Further highlighting the direct impact of the Act, Popoola stated that, the introduction of the capital gains tax on transactions over N100 million, is a welcome development in line with the government’s drive towards an increased tax bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, cited that the policy might have the adverse effect of discouraging high-end investors including institutional investors.

He noted that retail investors were the primary drivers of the market in 2021 and largely fall below the N100 million cap, this policy should drive further participation by those in this category.

He also noted the potential macroeconomic effects of the Finance Act, including, the introduction of excise taxes on non-alcoholic beverages, the education tax and the potential impact on the abilities of the affected entities to raise capital and pay dividends to investors, citing the timing and recovering economy as factors that may influence this.

He stated that, overall, the law serves to boost the capital market and the economy reiterating NGX’s commitment to adhering to government policy and driving growth in the capital market.

ADVERTISEMENT