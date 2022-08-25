Stakeholders at the Accountability Lab Nigeria Roundtable on road ethics reforms, have stressed the need for behavioural change among Nigerians to avert road accidents.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 1,700 lives were lost, and 10,200 were injured by road accidents from 2020-2021. Yet despite numerous offences by Nigerian road users, many of them see law enforcement officials as the issue.

The roundtable in partnership with Akin Fadeyi Foundation lamented that there has been a sustained decay in the ethics of road users.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander for FCT, Mr Ochi Ogar, in his speech urged Nigerians to drive safe and avert overspeeding.

He added that, “At the FRSC, our focus is on impacting road users and not only enforcement. Every one of us has a role to play to impact the level of sanity on Nigerian highways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Accountability Lab Nigeria Country Director, Odeh Friday, said with the right guidance, Nigerian drivers can be active advocates for road safety.

Friday stressed the need to foster beneficial relationships between drivers and road safety officials.

He noted that there was a need to support road safety officials in improving the road ethics/behaviours of drivers that would lead to reducing corrupt practices on the Nigerian roads.

He said that the roundtable was organised to inspire responsible leadership of security agencies and their coordination on Nigerian roads.

“I remember when my car was stuck in a ditch and a couple of young men offered to help dislodge my car and they did it without requesting money.

I believe that with the right guidance, Nigerian drivers can be active advocates for road safety. Let us find ways to foster beneficial relationships between drivers and road safety officials,” he added.