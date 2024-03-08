Civil society organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders in the environment sector have affirmed that adequate information dissemination and sensitisation on Lagos State environmental policies will eliminate friction between the government and the residents of the metropolitan city.

This was disclosed at an event held in Lagos by the Citizens Accountability and Rights Forum (CARF) in collaboration with the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL).

Speaking at the event in Lagos, civil rights activist and president of the Centre for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Debo Adeniran, disclosed that the event provided a forum for healthy exchanges of ideas that will reduce or eliminate areas of friction between the government and the governed.

He reiterated that the idea of focusing on the state’s policies on the environment and gathering people to discuss it was anchored on the determination to ensure that the common man on the street is not shortchanged by government policies.

Hence, the forum was encouraging an all-encompassing and all-inclusive implementation of the government’s policies to enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, ably represented by Director of Public Affairs and Research, Adekunle Adeshina, disclosed that it was crucial to recognise the important role the environment plays in shaping the quality of lives, the prosperity of our community, and the sustainability of our great state.

According to him, “We must prioritise the protection of our environment and the right of our citizens to be healthy in a sustainable living environment.

“Lagos State has taken bold steps to enact a robust environmental law that aims at safeguarding the lives of citizens with clean air, safe water, and a healthy environment.”

He buttressed that the laws were not merely legal statutes, as they are instruments of social justice designed to ensure that every individual, regardless of social and economic status, can enjoy their fundamental right to life, dignity, and well-being.

Participants called for more awareness by the government on policy formations on environmental laws and the sudden ban on styrofoam without adequate public education on it.

The commissioner’s representative, however, debunked the claim, citing several meetings held with stakeholders before the total ban of styrofoam in the market while shedding more light on the implications and effects of environmental laws that specifically focus on human and socio-economic rights.

He stated, “Primarily, our environmental laws are designed to protect the health of our citizens or residents. Clean air, safe drinking water, and proper waste management are not mere ways but fundamental rights that contribute to the overall well-being of our people.

He, however, added that the state environmental laws will create a conducive environment for economic growth, attract investment, foster innovation, and create job opportunities by promoting eco-friendly practices and sustainable development, as we are paving the way for a charming economy that benefits all,” he averred.