The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, has received for the first time, Tobi Amusan, after her historic world record feat at the just concluded World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Dare expressed delight with the achievements of Tobi , reminding her that she has written her name boldly in history.

“You have made Nigerians happy and the country stands firmly behind you and other athletes too. Thank you for your brilliant performance and for displaying the Nigerian spirit”.

He urged her, alongside other athletes to remain focused on the task at hand in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Nigeria will begin its chase for medals in the Track and Field events of the Commonwealth Games from Monday, August 1, 2022.