The Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey has vowed to fish out those behind the burning down of a nine classroom block at St. Joseph Primary School Bansara, Ogoja Local government area (LGA) of Cross River State.

The SUBEB chairman stated this while speaking in a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar.

The SUBEB chairman stated that as a board, it won’t fold its arms and watch property that the government wasted her fortune to build go off the drain.

The chairman promised to get to the root of the matter to deter those with intention to vandalise government property.

While condemning the act which he described as an act of lawlessness and wickedness, wondered why some persons in a 21ist century like this decided to ablaze a recently constructed 9-classroom block which would have helped to reduce some degree of illiteracy in the society.

“Why would any reasonable individual resort to setting ablaze a school in a 21ist century like this? I see this as a complete act of wickedness.

“This is ridiculous! In a time like this, when every right thinking individual and society are looking for an opportunity to liberate its citizens from the shackles of illiteracy and poverty? Odey queried.

While lamenting that acts of this nature are a setback to the state government efforts in tackling accommodation challenges facing our schools despite the state’s lean resources.

“I am sad that despite all our efforts to make sure that basic education is given priority in Cross River State some people are still out to frustrate the good intentions of the government and SUBEB.

“The State government is spending huge resources to advance basic education in the state yet people are destroying school facilities and carting away equipment and learning materials.”

Odey decried over reported cases of vandalism, stolen computers, books and other facilities in some schools across the State.

The SUBEB chairman lamented how recently one criminal suspect was arrested for stealing roofing sheets in primary School, Asu Egbe, Ikom Local Government area.

He charged those communities of government school projects to take ownership of the facilities so as to guard against acts of theft and vandalism.

He warned that Communities that do not protect infrastructure, learning materials and equipment provided by the government will be blacklisted from future intervention.