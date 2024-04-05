The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped two places from 28th to 30th in the world based on FIFA’s latest rankings.

According to the list released on Thursday by the world football governing body, the three-time African champions remain the third-best team on the continent.

Nigeria’s current rating was due to mixed results in the international friendly games played in March.

The Eagles secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana in his first friendly match but lost 2-0 to Mali in the second game.

In February, Nigeria climbed to the country’s highest slot on the FIFA ranking since May 2013. The positive leap was propelled by a silver-winning campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Morocco and Senegal maintained their lead as the best African teams, while Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire completed the top five teams on the continent.

Meanwhile, Argentina remained number one globally, with France in second place, while Belgium leapfrogged Brazil and England to third in the global rankings.