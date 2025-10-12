The Super Eagles of Nigeria have safely arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Benin Republic after a tense 24-hour delay caused by a mid-air incident involving their chartered aircraft.

Their arrival was confirmed on Sunday morning in a post via the official X handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which said the team touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at 8:05 a.m. local time.

“The @NGSuperEagles have finally arrived Uyo after a delay in Luanda, Angola, due to issues with the aircraft conveying them back home after the win over Lesotho. Now to get one over Benin! Yes. We can,” the post read.

The team had been stranded in Luanda, Angola, after their ValueJet aircraft developed a fault shortly after take-off during a refuelling stop on their return from Polokwane, South Africa, where they defeated Lesotho.

According to the NFF, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency return to Luanda after the pilot detected a cracked windscreen mid-air, prompting safety protocols to be activated.

“However, after a routine refuelling stop in Luanda, Angola, where the plane also stopped to refuel on Thursday night, and where the same plane had stopped to refuel to and from Bloemfontein in South Africa for the Matchday 8 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana last month — the aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot did well to guide the aeroplane safely back to the airport in Luanda,”

the NFF said in an earlier statement.

The Federation added that alternative travel arrangements were swiftly made, with another aircraft flown from Lagos to convey the delegation back to Nigeria.

The ValueJet plane had earlier transported part of the team’s delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving on Friday morning.

With the travel disruption now behind them, the Super Eagles are expected to resume full training on Sunday evening in Uyo as they prepare to face Benin Republic in their last World Cup qualifier.