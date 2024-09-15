One suspect has been arrested after what Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) described as an assassination attempt on the life of former United States President and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, on Sunday evening.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that gunshots were fired in the vicinity of the former President, according to his campaign organisation.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said Steven Cheung, his campaign spokesman, in a short statement.

Two people were said to have exchanged gunfire outside the former president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was golfing at the resort on Sunday, which is a short distance from his main residence, Mar-a-Lago, according to media reports.

The incident comes about two months after an earlier assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

A lone gunman, Thomas Crooks, fired multiple shots at Trump and wounded the former President in his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

Meanwhile, Trump said he was “safe and well” after what the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination” on the former president at his Florida golf course

A Secret Service agent spotted an AK-47-style weapon poking out of bushes on the golf course about a hole ahead of where Trump was playing, and engaged the suspect.

A witness then saw a man fled in a black Nissan, which was later pulled over by a Sheriff and the suspect was arrested.

A weapon, scope, backpacks and GoPro camera were found in shrubs near the edge of the golf course.