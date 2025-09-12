Some suspected bandits have shot two passengers while travelling along the Kontagora-Tegina Road in Niger State.

Our correspondent however learnt that the hoodlums were not able to abduct any of the passengers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the armed men blocked the road with an intention to likely to kidnap the passenger but the driver was able to manoeuvre his way out and turned back before they struck.

The armed men subsequently chased the vehicle and opened fire during which the two victims at the front seat were injured.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, Wasiu Abiodun said the incident occurred about 12:15am when suspected armed men attempted to block a commercial vehicle with Reg. No MAK 238 XA at Tudun-Fulani, along Kontagora-Tegina Road.

“In the course of this, the driver of the vehicle manoeuvred and zoomed off, leading to the hoodlums firing the vehicle.

“The two passengers; one Zakari Benjamin and Samaila who were in the front seat sustained gunshot injuries on the legs,” he added

He disclosed further that “the Police operatives of ‘A’ Division Kontagora rushed in and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

The PPRO added that none of the occupants in the vehicle was abducted.

Abiodun said Police tactical teams and other security agencies were mobilised to the scene, while the hoodlums escaped to the forest.

The PPRO said further confirmed that investigation was ongoing and advised drivers against late night journey.