Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead one Danladi, one of the sons of the Seriki Hausa in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The late Danladi was said to be planning for his wedding in December before he was killed by his assailants.

The victim was reportedly killed at a friend’s shop located about 100 metres away from the Esigie Police Division in Oredo local government area of Edo State.

A source, who craved anonymity, said Danladi was sitting in his friend’s shop on Enohuwa Street when the gunmen emerged from a GLK Benz jeep and shot him twice at closed range.

The source described the later Danladi as an easy going man, “He is the son of Seriki Hausa in the area. Danladi’s death has created a huge vacuum in his family and a painful loss to his would-be wife.

“He has started sending invitation cards of his wedding to guests. He was billed to tie the knot with his partner in December.”

Reacting to the development, the State Police spokesman, SP Moses Yamu said the Command was doing everything within the ambit of the law to tame cultism in the state, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

Yamu also called on the public to give useful information to the police to help in the fight against cultism and cult-related crimes in the state.