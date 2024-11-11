President Bola Tinubu has charged leaders and stakeholders in Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work as a family with a view to reclaiming power in the state in 2027.

The President said the Pacesetter State was too important to be missing among the Progressive Fold.

Speaking in Ibadan at the maiden edition of Lam Adesina Annual Lecture Series, Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said to honour memory of late former governor, the Progressives in Oyo state must come together as one and win the battle come 2027, adding maintaining that the state must return to the progressive fold.

According to him, Adesina was a champion of democracy who earned himself a place of pride in the nation’s history as a result of his exceptional bravery, rare commitment to the ideals of service to humanity and good governance.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the guest lecturer who was represented by Senator Shuaib Salisu, emphasised the need for Nigerians to rediscover the value system which would encourage citizens to be more responsible, morally upright and diligent.

The lecture which had as its theme: “Improving Nigeria’s governance, lessons from the past, strategies for the future,” witnessed the convergence of associates, supporters and family members of the late former Oyo State Governor who died in 2012.