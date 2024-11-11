President Bola Tinubu on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and healing among all ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria as a great nation.

Tinubu, in a message commemorating the 2024 Ogoni Martyrs Remembrance Day through his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, stands in solidarity with the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) and all Ogoni citizens to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the Ogoni nation’s interests.

The President said this year’s commemoration with the theme: “After Price, Comes Prise,” reflects the nation’s collective commitment to acknowledging the pain and the lessons of the past in aspiration for a brighter future.

“We honour their memory by recognising the sacrifices made and pledging to strive for a future characterised by peace, justice, and sustainable development for all communities, particularly those in the Niger Delta,” said Tinubu.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to actively address historical grievances and work towards building a united and prosperous nation for future generations.

This vision, the statement said, will be realised through constructive engagement and mutual respect.

Oil was first commercially discovered in Oloibiri, Ogoniland, in 1958.

The subsequent struggles of Ogoni leaders to protect their environment from harmful oil exploration were met with severe repression, culminating in the tragic execution of environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and nine other leaders of the Ogonis in 1995 under the late military dictator, late General Sani Abacha.

“As we remember the Ogoni Martyrs, let us honour their legacy by committing to a future where such injustices are no longer tolerated and where the voices of all Nigerians are heard and respected,” Tinubu said.