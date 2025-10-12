The acting Chairman of Egor local government area, Hon. Osaro Eribo, was reportedly attacked by unidentified thugs during a visit to Muyi Line while personally leading the Council’s traffic enforcement operation along Uselu-Lagos Road.

Eribo narrated that the assault occurred as he sought to address complaints about indiscriminate parking and road obstruction by motorists.

He added that the local government council had previously served notices to transporters, but they defied.

He said, “On assumption of office I discovered that each time I am going to office, there is always serious traffic gridlock caused by the Muyi Line. So I decided to visit the transport company repeatedly meeting with the manager who walked out on us on our last visit and suddenly some hoodlums there attacked us.

“I had to place a call to the Chief of Staff to the Governor who detailed additional security personnel from Government House that the situation did not escalate further.

“After the thugs were apprehended, we had asked the management of the transport company to come to the Council to sign an undertaking after several appeals from well-meaning individuals. I’m surprised that the same people are the ones now quick to run to social media misrepresenting the situation.

“We even learnt that previous administration have had their buses confiscated at a point over this same traffic obstruction,” he narrated.

He dismissed claims that the operation was intended to harass transport operators or target Muyi Line. “Our intervention was purely about public safety. We cannot fold our arms while lives are being put at risk daily. It was never a witch-hunt or an attempt to embarrass anyone,” Eribo stressed.

The Council boss explained that the traffic operation is part of a broader initiative to keep major roads within Egor safe, accessible, and orderly.

“We are determined to make driving in Egor stress-free and accident-free. Every action we take is guided by the need to protect residents and motorists,” he added.

He urged residents to ignore false reports circulating online. “Governance sometimes requires tough decisions for the greater good. Our only aim is a cleaner, safer, and more orderly Egor,” Eribo concluded.