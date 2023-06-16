Tackling The Thriving Market For Trafficked Medical Products In Africa

The United Nations recently released its threat report for 2023 on the critical issue of the trafficking of medical products in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region–and the report makes for grim reading, laying bare the scale of the problem and underscoring the need to tackle it.

The pharmaceutical industry’s inability to supply enough medical products and services to meet booming demand has created a vacuum which traffickers are unfortunately filling. The inability to meet demand stems from a variety of different factors : the high cost of raw materials, lack of government investment in the pharmaceutical sector, unfavorable manufacturing conditions, and a lack of infrastructure and technical know-how. Particularly in the Sahel countries and their neighbors, the high prevalence of malaria and other infectious diseases in addition to the difficulty accessing affordable and available healthcare creates the perfect environment for needs to be met via other illegal and dangerous means.

Thankfully, a number of private companies are stepping in to try and help address this serious issue, taking initiative to contribute to a safer medical environment by offering solutions that clearly delineate between safe and substandard medical products, saving lives in the process.

The danger of the unregulated

Countless tragedies underline the vital importance of taking concrete measures to stamp out medicine trafficking. Just last year, for example, 70 Gambian children died