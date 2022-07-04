Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Musa Kwankwaso has said discussions with Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over an alliance for the 2023 presidential election, are still on course.

Kwankwaso who stated this yesterday as a guest on Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said committees from both parties had “sat down and had some discussion together.”

He however expressed concerns over a suspicious political romance between some members of the LP and the PDP.

Noting that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwankwaso said it was in the interest of the NNPP and LP for both parties to align ahead of the elections.

Although he said he had not met with Obi yet, he added “we will sit and discuss as a family so that Nigerians will have an alternative to PDP and APC.”

He said their chances of both parties “will go up” in the 2023 election if they work together because of the impact they have made separately in the past few months.

The NNPP candidate who noted that he has sympathy for the South East was however evasive on whether he would be running mate to Obi even though he expressed optimism that they could both be on the same campaign poster.

He however said northerners voters will vote for their own candidate, adding that it is difficult for the elite from the region to influence the way they vote.

Expressing confidence that the North is willing to vote for the NNPP, he said the North West zone which has the highest number of voters will come out enmasse to vote because of the deplorable state of affairs in the region.

He said “People are willing to come and vote. People will come and vote and defend their votes.”

He however alluded to a game plan to ensure that the South East does not present a presidential candidate in the two major parties.

The NNPP candidate further warned against resorting to campaigns on ethnic and religious grounds saying it would send a wrong signal.