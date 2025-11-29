The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed two fire-related incidents on Friday, leaving three people dead and causing property damage in separate parts of the state.

Advertisement

In a press statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the first incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Zaria Road near Kura Market Junction in Kura Local Government Area of the State.

According to the release, a petrol tanker truck, registered NGZ 250 XA and carrying about 30,000 litres of petroleum products “had fallen down and caught fire.” The truck reportedly struck a cyclist walking on the road, who managed to escape alive. Three other victims were found unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Advertisement

The statement noted that “our men, in collaboration with police and road safety, conducted the operation successfully while victims were handed over to ASP Ahmad Lawan of the Kura Police Division.” Two fire trucks from the agency’s headquarters and the Kura fire station were deployed to the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Less than two hours later, at about 2:45 p.m., another fire broke out at a two-storey business building measuring approximately 200 by 200 feet on Maiduguri Road, Hamisu Plaza, Tarauni Local Government Area of the State.

The press release said the fire “affected only three shops which were alight, while two were not burnt. Thereafter, our men were able to save the remaining shops on the first floor and the ground floor.” A fire truck attached to the ongoing trade fair assisted in managing the blaze. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, appealed to the public to be careful when handling fire, particularly during the Harmattan season, and urged motorists to drive calmly and follow traffic rules to prevent accidents that may cause “loss of life or property.”