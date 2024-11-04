Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) have impounded seventy vehicles that violated the amended Lagos State traffic law.

Spokesman of the taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Abdulraheem remarked that the vehicles were impounded following coordinated operations at target locations where violations by commercial transporters cause avoidable traffic congestion and general public nuisance.

He stated that the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerule maintained that the agency will not give any breathing space to violators of environmental and traffic laws until citizens cooperate and obey relevant laws, environmental sanitation, safety and security of the citizenry.

He added that the enforcements were carried out at Okuta Road junction in Bariga, Oba Akran Road by Kodesoh under the bridge, Ikeja and Ladipo by Five Stars along Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Meanwhile, CSP Akerele warned that the agency will not tolerate or surrender to any indiscipline perpetrated by any lawless motorist, noting that gridlocks are not natural but products of recklessness on the road.