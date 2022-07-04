A leading global oil and gas refining company, Messrs Marie Tecnimont Group has pledged to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater values by processing its natural resources and in developing circular economy for the first time in the country.

This came on the heels of its recent signing of an agreement with African Refinery Port Harcourt Limited (ARPHL) for the construction of 100,000 barrels refinery be collocated in Port Harcourt.

In a press statement released by the company at its headquarters in Italy, its chief executive officer, Alessandro Bernini, said, “ We are really honoured to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater values by processing its natural resources and in developing circular economy for the first time in the country, as Biojet is one of the most effective solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the global aviation “industry.

Moreover, these new contracts confirm the strong geographical diversification of any backlog and the reliability of our technology driven value proposition,” he said.

In the statement dated June 28, 2022, the company said its subsidiaries, Tecnimont and Stamicarbon had been awarded several new contracts and other variations for licensing, engineering services and EPC activities by international clients in Europe, the Middle East, Far East and Nigeria.

Listed in the Milan Stock Exchange, Marie Tecnimont S.p.A is a global leader in the transformation of natural resources in plant engineering in downstream oil and gas, with technological and execution competencies.

Through its subsidiaries, the Group operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition.

Marie Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries through approximately 50 operative companies and powered by a staff strength of about 9300 personnel.