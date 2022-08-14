Nigerian singer TEMS, American R and B Super Star, Usher and other popular artistes, Sarkodie, SZA, Stomzy, H.E.R., Gyakie and Stonebwoy,have been billed to perform at the global citizen festival in Accra and New York on September 24.

The festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the yearly $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen said: “Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalised populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand.

“We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.”

Throughout the campaign, Global Citizen will continue to defend and promote advocacy, ensuring marginalised voices are heard and leaders are held accountable to deliver on their promises.

Global Citizen will elevate citizens’ voices, especially from the Global South; defend the right of anyone to speak freely, dissent, and organise without fear of reprisals or violence; and call on corporations to refrain from using litigation to silence activists on the frontline.

Without such efforts to champion the causes of those in peril, the achievement of our campaign goals will continue to be deprioritised by those in power.

The campaign is supported by several governments and world leaders. Amina Mohammed, United Nations deputy Secretary General, said: “While communities face injustices, crises and inequalities in the world, we simply cannot give up the fight and solidarity to end poverty. We need all voices in calling for a better future for everyone, everywhere. Now is the time for ambitious action. Together, with Global Citizen, we can keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.”