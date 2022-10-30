Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday met with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC.

The meeting, which focused primarily on enhancing cooperation with the U.S. authorities on Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy, was led by Atiku and US assistant secretary, State Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee.

A press statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku yesterday said the focus of discussions was on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.

“Most importantly, the meeting secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development,” the statement said.

Other officials of the States Department at the meeting included Karl Fickenscher, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID; Scott Busby, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Michael Heath, Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of African Affairs; Brian Neubert; Director Office of West African Affairs; Skye Justice, Deputy Director, Office of West African Affairs; Toby Bradley, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; Christopher Landberg, Principal Deputy Coordinator, Bureau of Counterterrorism and Stanley Brown,

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Police-Military Affairs.

Those on the official delegation of the PDP presidential candidate include former Senate President and Special Envoy to the presidential candidate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State governor and Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Right Honourable Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.