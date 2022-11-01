Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangadharan Balasubramanian, has said that the Mission is taking precautionary measures in response to the reported threat of terrorist attacks in Nigeria especially in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The envoy said this in an interview with reporters during an event to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Indian Unification on the occasion of India’s National Unity Day and Exhibition in Abuja, yesterday. Patel has been the inspiration behind the unity of India and one of those who worked with Mahatma Gandhi to build a modern India.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Bulgaria was among the countries that have reportedly scale down activities in their missions, and warned their citizens who are not on essential services to consider leaving Nigeria as the terror threats heightened.

However, the Indian envoy noted that his government did not close its high commission in Abuja despite security alerts.

He said: “Security is certainly paramount and we have taken certain precautions and embraced the inputs that have been received generally from the government.