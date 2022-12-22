The Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in conjunction with civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Coalition Of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOS) has tasked the federal government to investigate plots to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele and implicate him as terrorism financier by the State Security Service (SSS) otherwise known as the Department of State Services (DSS).

The groups said a thorough investigation of the matter will reassure the international community that the rule of law prevails in the country.

Briefing newsmen at a world press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the secretary general of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu who read the address jointly signed by himself and the national secretary of the CNCSOs, Alhaji Ali Abacha, urged “President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to immediately put in motion the processes of suspending and thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding this national and international embarrassment.”

Human rights lawyers and civil rights groups under the aegis of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders had raised the alarm that the Nigerian secret police, the DSS, was plotting to frame the CBN Governor, saying that they have a concrete evidence to support their claims against the State Security Services.

According to the CNPP and the civil society coalition, “the country was jolted when a group of human rights lawyers and some civil society organisations raised the alarm that there was a plot to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele in terrorism financing allegation.

“The gravity of what Nigeria was confronted with came to the front burner when members of the group revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) had even gone to the extent of approaching the court to obtain a warrant to arrest Godwin Emefiele without the consent or knowledge of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari”, they said.

The groups noted that the Coalition of National Interest Defenders, which brought the development to the open, went ahead to allege that the plot was to keep Mr. Emefiele for at least 60 days until after the general elections next year, adding that this alleged plot is coming immediately after the redesign of the naira notes and the review of the cash withdrawal limits for both individuals and organisations.

“We have all hailed the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria such that even the corrupt politicians who are opposing the cash withdrawal limits acknowledge that it is the way to go but that the timing was wrong. They also sought to get wavers for election spending. Why are they looking for wavers? They want to use our stolen commonwealth to buy our votes,” they said.

In view of the current revelation, they alleged that the State Security Service is derailing from its statutory role to becoming a tool in the hands of desperate politicians, adding that this is dangerous for the country and must be discouraged at any cost.

“Those who want to receive and spend money without any traces are those who have been kicking against the cashless policy of the CBN. If you have legitimate money, why are you afraid to wire the money through bank transfers? Why are you afraid of cash withdrawal limits? There is no limit to the amount you can transfer through the bank but because they are having our stolen money, they don’t want to make traceable transactions and that is the sin of Godwin Emefiele. That’s why they want him out of the way before the election so that someone who can do their biddings is appointed to reverse the cashless policy implementation,” they said.

They noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has shown maximum support for the economic stability and reform efforts of the CBN Governor, saying that was probably why they wanted to remove him from office without the consent of the President.

“At this juncture, we hail the Nigerian judiciary for refusing to be used for the planned hatchet job. It is unfortunate but it happened. According to reports, the affidavit filed by the State Security Service in support of its application claimed that preliminary investigation had revealed various acts of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities perpetrated by Godwin Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension but there was no evidence. Hence, the court rejected to issue order for the arrest of the CBN Governor,” they said.